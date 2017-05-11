15:59 Uzbekistan imports Kyrgyz potato to reduce prices

One kg of potatoes in Tashkent is sold for 6-6.5 thousand sum in the Chorsu market today, while earlier it cost 7-8 thousand sum per kg. According to ex-Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Doctor of Economics Jumakadyr Akeneyev, about 100,000 tons of potatoes have been exported from Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan and Uzbekistan over the last months referring to the Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.