15:59 Uzbekistan imports Kyrgyz potato to reduce prices
One kg of potatoes in Tashkent is sold for 6-6.5 thousand sum in the Chorsu market today, while earlier it cost 7-8 thousand sum per kg. According to ex-Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Doctor of Economics Jumakadyr Akeneyev, about 100,000 tons of potatoes have been exported from Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan and Uzbekistan over the last months referring to the Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The mysterious life of America's most popular p...
|Jan '17
|Faith Michigan
|2
|"Total Control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|"Total control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Poseidon
|2
|As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|jinxi
|1
|Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12)
|Nov '15
|Ainu
|4
|President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|POISON GAS for ASSAD
|18
|Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC