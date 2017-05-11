13:37 Four Russian bombers redeployed to Tajikistan

Russia's Sukhoi Su-24M bombers have been redeployed to Tajikistan to take part in the Dushanbe-Anti-Terror-2017 exercises, Colonel Yaroslav Roshchupkin, reports TASS news agency with reference to an aide to the Russian Central Military District commander. "A flight of the Su-24M tactical bombers has performed a flight from the Shagol airbase in southern Urals to the Ayni airfield in the Dushanbe suburb having covered more than 3,000 kilometers.

