12:42 EU to support pension reform in Tajikistan until 2020
The European Union-funded project - Technical Assistance to Support Pension Reform in Tajikistan - was launched in Dushanbe on May 19, the European Delegation in Tajikistan reported. The project will run over three years and will provide support to the Agency for Social Insurance and Pensions in the areas of Information and Communications Technology, legal reform, actuarial projections, and training and capacity building for ASIP staff.
