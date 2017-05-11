12:27 Central Asian countries explore...

12:27 Central Asian countries explore best practices in international cooperation on border security

Saturday May 13

A training course on best practices in international co-operation on border security concluded on 12 May 2017 at the OSCE Border Management Staff College in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. This five-day training course was organized in co-operation with the United States Export Control and Related Border Security Programme and aimed to at capacity building in border and customs agencies of countries in Central Asia and Afghanistan.

Chicago, IL

