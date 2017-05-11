12:27 Central Asian countries explore best practices in international cooperation on border security

A training course on best practices in international co-operation on border security concluded on 12 May 2017 at the OSCE Border Management Staff College in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. This five-day training course was organized in co-operation with the United States Export Control and Related Border Security Programme and aimed to at capacity building in border and customs agencies of countries in Central Asia and Afghanistan.

