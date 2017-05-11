12:27 Central Asian countries explore best practices in international cooperation on border security
A training course on best practices in international co-operation on border security concluded on 12 May 2017 at the OSCE Border Management Staff College in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. This five-day training course was organized in co-operation with the United States Export Control and Related Border Security Programme and aimed to at capacity building in border and customs agencies of countries in Central Asia and Afghanistan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The mysterious life of America's most popular p...
|Jan '17
|Faith Michigan
|2
|"Total Control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|"Total control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Poseidon
|2
|As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|jinxi
|1
|Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12)
|Nov '15
|Ainu
|4
|President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|POISON GAS for ASSAD
|18
|Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC