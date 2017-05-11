11:42 U.S. Embassy donates $6 million to Tajikistan's border guards
United States Ambassador to Tajikistan Elisabeth Millard, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security General-Lieutenant Saymumin Yatimov, and 1st Deputy SCNS Chairman and Commander of the Border Force of Tajikistan General-Lieutenant Rajabali Rahmonali attended the handover ceremony of $6 million in vehicles, communications equipment, and thermal cameras to the Main Border Guard Department under the State Committee on National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan on May 11. This assistance will be used to increase the ability of Tajikistan's Border Guards to identify and interdict narcotics crossing along Tajikistan's borders, the U.S. Embassy in Dushanbe said.
