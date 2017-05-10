11:34 U.S. government delivers clean drinking water to homes in Norak district

U.S. Ambassador Elisabeth Millard and First Deputy Chairman of Norak, Mr. Asozoda Dilshod Alimurod celebrated the opening of a new drinking water system in Daldakhuron village of Norak district on May 5, the U.S. Embassy in Dushanbe said in a release. USAID representatives, district and municipality officials, village leaders, and residents also participated in the ceremony.

