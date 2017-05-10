11:34 U.S. government delivers clean ...

11:34 U.S. government delivers clean drinking water to homes in Norak district

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 7 Read more: AkiPress

U.S. Ambassador Elisabeth Millard and First Deputy Chairman of Norak, Mr. Asozoda Dilshod Alimurod celebrated the opening of a new drinking water system in Daldakhuron village of Norak district on May 5, the U.S. Embassy in Dushanbe said in a release. USAID representatives, district and municipality officials, village leaders, and residents also participated in the ceremony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The mysterious life of America's most popular p... Jan '17 Faith Michigan 2
News "Total Control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News "Total control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Poseidon 2
News As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15) Dec '15 jinxi 1
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15) Sep '15 POISON GAS for ASSAD 18
News Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15) Aug '15 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,874 • Total comments across all topics: 280,958,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC