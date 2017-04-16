11:31 Dushanbe to host first business forum of Belarus, Tajikistan, Afghanistan in July

The first trilateral business forum of Belarus, Tajikistan and Afghanistan will take place in Dushanbe in July, BelTA reports. Ambassador of Belarus to Tajikistan Oleg Ivanov and Counselor Viktor Polyanin met with Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tajikistan Sharif Said and Ambassador of Afghanistan to Tajikistan Zalmai Younusi on 2 May. The parties discussed matters related to the organization of the forum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.