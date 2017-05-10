11:29 Magnitude 3 earthquake strikes ...

11:29 Magnitude 3 earthquake strikes near Sarez Lake of Tajikistan

Earthquake has been recorded today at 7:48 am on the territory of Tajikistan, the Emergency Situations Committee of the country said. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 357 km south-east of the city of Dushanbe and 23 km east of the Sarez Lake.

Chicago, IL

