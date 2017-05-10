10:04 About 300 people march in Dusha...

10:04 About 300 people march in Dushanbe despite cancelation of Immortal Regiment

Tuesday May 9 Read more: AkiPress

About 300 residents of Dushanbe on May 9 were marching with the portraits of their fathers and grandfathers on hands, Asia-Plus reported. The day of memory dedicated to the veterans of the WW2 took place in the Victory Park on May 8. The event was attended by veterans, representatives of the Embassy of Russia in Tajikistan, schoolchildren, teachers and residents of Dushanbe.

