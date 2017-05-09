09:51 Researchers and practitioners discuss migration dilemma at Dushanbe conference
The fourth Cross-Border Research Conference on "the Dilemma of Migration" concluded on May 4 at the OSCE Border Management Staff College in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. "This event served as a forum for researchers and practitioners to discuss their most recent findings and experiences related to trends in contemporary migration and the issues of migration that became especially acute in the last decade," said Dita Nowicka, the Director of the OSCE Border Management Staff College.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The mysterious life of America's most popular p...
|Jan '17
|Faith Michigan
|2
|"Total Control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|"Total control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Poseidon
|2
|As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|jinxi
|1
|Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12)
|Nov '15
|Ainu
|4
|President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|POISON GAS for ASSAD
|18
|Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC