09:51 Researchers and practitioners d...

09:51 Researchers and practitioners discuss migration dilemma at Dushanbe conference

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: AkiPress

The fourth Cross-Border Research Conference on "the Dilemma of Migration" concluded on May 4 at the OSCE Border Management Staff College in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. "This event served as a forum for researchers and practitioners to discuss their most recent findings and experiences related to trends in contemporary migration and the issues of migration that became especially acute in the last decade," said Dita Nowicka, the Director of the OSCE Border Management Staff College.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The mysterious life of America's most popular p... Jan '17 Faith Michigan 2
News "Total Control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News "Total control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Poseidon 2
News As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15) Dec '15 jinxi 1
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15) Sep '15 POISON GAS for ASSAD 18
News Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15) Aug '15 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,133 • Total comments across all topics: 280,866,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC