Uzbekistan, Tajikistan ink documents worth over $50M

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Memorandums, agreements and contracts worth more than $50 million were signed at an exhibition of products of Uzbekistan's industrial enterprises and a business forum, both held last week in Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe, the Uzbek national news agency UzA reported. More than 160 Uzbek companies presented around 1,500 kinds of products at the exhibition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.