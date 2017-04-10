Uzbekistan, Tajikistan ink documents ...

Uzbekistan, Tajikistan ink documents worth $50M

Tuesday

Two Central Asian nations - Uzbekistan and Tajikistan- signed memorandums, agreements and contracts worth over $50 million following the first national exhibition of industrial enterprises of Uzbekistan and a business forum held in Dushanbe on April 17-20. The exhibition was attended by more than 160 Uzbek companies, which presented about 1,500 products of such sectors as electrotechnical, cable-conductor, chemical and petrochemical, pharmaceutical, as well as sanitary ware, textile goods, food, leather industry, construction materials and others, UzA reported.

Chicago, IL

