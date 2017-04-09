Uzbekistan Resumes Flights To Tashken...

Uzbekistan Resumes Flights To Tashkent After 25 Years

Uzbekistan's national airline has resumed flights from Tashkent to Tajikistan's capital, Dushanbe, some 25 years after such flights were halted. A plane from the state-run Ozbekiston Havo Yollari landed at Dushanbe's international airport on April 11 with 29 passengers aboard.

Chicago, IL

