Uzbek Airliner Voyages Into Uncharted Territory

Thursday Apr 13

The first regularly scheduled flight between the neighboring countries in 25 years was delayed several times this year for reasons that are not entirely clear. The decision to reopen the air link late last year was a sign that frosty relations between Tashkent and Dushanbe might be on the upswing, Asia-Plus wrote in November.

Chicago, IL

