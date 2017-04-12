Tajikistan's Islamic State Contingent Reportedly Suffers Grave Blows

Media outlets have in recent days reported on the death of senior Islamic State group militants from Tajikistan - including US-trained former riot police commander Gulmurod Khalimov - in what appears to amount to a devastating blow to the radical organization's Central Asian contingent. The Times of London cited military sources in Iraq as saying that Khalimov was killed by a missile strike on the city of Mosul, much of which has been recaptured by government troops after years under Islamic State control.

