Tajikistan: Top Anti-Corruption Officials Detained

Tajikistan: Top Anti-Corruption Officials Detained

Tajikistan has reportedly embarked on a major would-be battle against graft, detaining at least 17 officials with the government's top anti-corruption body, including the deputy head of the agency. The sweep was organized by the anti-corruption agency itself in conjunction with the State Committee for National Security.

Chicago, IL

