Tajikistan To Ban Russian Airlines As Aviation Dispute Continues

Tuesday Apr 4

Tajikistan has warned Russia that flights by two Russian airlines to Tajikistan will be barred as of April 6 unless Russia reverses a decision to bar flights to Moscow by Tajikistan's Somon Air. Tajik Transport Ministry official Ilhom Tohirov told RFE/RL that the ministry had sent a note to the Russian Transport Ministry on April 4, saying that it would bar flights by Russia's Ural Airlines and UTair to Dushanbe and the city of Khujand if Russia's March 31 decision was not revoked.

Chicago, IL

