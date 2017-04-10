Tajikistan: Doubts Raised About Outco...

Tajikistan: Doubts Raised About Outcome of US Bombing in Afghanistan

In the wake of US forces dropping a giant bomb on a Islamic State group camp in Afghanistan, unnamed officials in Tajikistan intimated to the media that there were numerous Tajik militants among the dead. RFE/RL's Tajik service, Radio Ozodi, cited security sources as saying that among that the main figures to perish was Shermahmad Safarov, who they described as the head of the Tajik contingent of Islamic State in Afghanistan.

