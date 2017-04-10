Tajik leader's 'full title' rule comes into force

A new rule came into force in the Central Asian country of Tajikistan last week which forces state-run media outlets to refer to President Emomali Rahmon by his not insubstantial official title. That means news reports about the country's leader must refer to him as "The Founder of Peace and National Unity, Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon," US-funded Radio Adazliq reports.

