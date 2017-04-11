Tajik Book Ban Seen as Targeting Radi...

Tajik Book Ban Seen as Targeting Radical Literature

Wednesday Read more: Transitions Online

On a related note, will mandatory attendance at the theater improve the Tajik police's poor record on human rights? Travelers bound for Tajikistan should be aware that they now need written permission to bring any book into the country or out of it. However, you're probably safe bringing in the latest bestseller, as long as it's not a Farsi translation.

Chicago, IL

