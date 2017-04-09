Barron, M., Z. Ashurova, M. Kukaniev, H. Avloev, K. Khaidarov, J. Jamshedov, O. Rahmatullova, S. Atolikshoeva, S. Mamadshova, AND O. Manzenyuk. Residues of organochlorine pesticides in surface soil and raw foods from rural areas of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.