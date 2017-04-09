Residues of organochlorine pesticides in surface soil and raw foods...
Barron, M., Z. Ashurova, M. Kukaniev, H. Avloev, K. Khaidarov, J. Jamshedov, O. Rahmatullova, S. Atolikshoeva, S. Mamadshova, AND O. Manzenyuk. Residues of organochlorine pesticides in surface soil and raw foods from rural areas of the Republic of Tajikistan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The mysterious life of America's most popular p...
|Jan '17
|Faith Michigan
|2
|"Total Control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|"Total control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Poseidon
|2
|As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|jinxi
|1
|Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12)
|Nov '15
|Ainu
|4
|President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|POISON GAS for ASSAD
|18
|Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC