Irina Zavatski

The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica minivan drew widespread praise when it was introduced last year for its beautiful form and styling. The reason? Irina Zavatski, a 39-year-old Jewish migr from the former Soviet Republic of Tajikistan who's now a mother of two living in suburban Detroit and working as one of the nation's top auto designers.

