Dushanbe, Tashkent At Odds Over Shooting Death Near Border

Tajik and Uzbek authorities have given contradictory explanations for the killing of a Tajik man on April 15 along the border between the Central Asian nations. Tajikistan's Border Guard Service told RFE/RL on April 17 that Uzbek border guards illegally entered Tajik territory, fatally shot a Tajik man, and wounded another Tajik national.

