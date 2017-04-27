China ratifies convict transfer treat...

China ratifies convict transfer treaty with Tajikistan

China Thursday ratified a treaty on exchange of convicted criminals between China and Tajikistan at the bi-monthly session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee. Currently, both China and Tajikistan have nationals serving terms in each other's prisons, Minister of Justice Zhang Jun said Monday when explaining the treaty to legislators.

