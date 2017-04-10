At Least 10 Top Tajik Anticorruption ...

At Least 10 Top Tajik Anticorruption Officials Said Arrested

At least 10 top investigators and officials of Tajikistan's Anticorruption Agency have been arrested in recent days, law enforcement officials in Dushanbe have told RFE/RL. Officials told RFE/RL on April 25 that a former deputy chief of the Anticorruption Agency, Davlatbek Hairzoda, was also detained at the airport of the northern city of Khujand as he was on his way to Russia.

Chicago, IL

