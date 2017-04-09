18:10 Russia, Tajikistan to draw line at air travel issue

18:10 Russia, Tajikistan to draw line...

Russia, Tajikistan to draw line at air travel issue

Deputy Minister of Transport of Tajikistan Sherali Gandjalzoda is now in Moscow to discuss air travel issues with Russian authorities. On April 3, the Russian Ministry of Transport has banned several Tajik flights performed by Somon Air to Russia.

Chicago, IL

