17:55 Role of parents in preventing extremism and radicalization...
A two-day train-the-trainer course focused on the role of parents in the prevention of terrorism, organized by the OSCE Office in Tajikistan, concluded today in Dushanbe, reports the OSCE. The course was aimed at enhancing the capacity of 25 local civil society experts in the prevention of violent extremism and radicalization leading to terrorism by increasing their knowledge on how to build community resilience amongst the local population, establish relations of mutual confidence with government structures, and better engage parents in preventing violent extremism amongst youth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The mysterious life of America's most popular p...
|Jan '17
|Faith Michigan
|2
|"Total Control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|"Total control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Poseidon
|2
|As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|jinxi
|1
|Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12)
|Nov '15
|Ainu
|4
|President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|POISON GAS for ASSAD
|18
|Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC