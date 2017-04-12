17:55 Role of parents in preventing e...

17:55 Role of parents in preventing extremism and radicalization...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: AkiPress

A two-day train-the-trainer course focused on the role of parents in the prevention of terrorism, organized by the OSCE Office in Tajikistan, concluded today in Dushanbe, reports the OSCE. The course was aimed at enhancing the capacity of 25 local civil society experts in the prevention of violent extremism and radicalization leading to terrorism by increasing their knowledge on how to build community resilience amongst the local population, establish relations of mutual confidence with government structures, and better engage parents in preventing violent extremism amongst youth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The mysterious life of America's most popular p... Jan '17 Faith Michigan 2
News "Total Control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News "Total control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Poseidon 2
News As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15) Dec '15 jinxi 1
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15) Sep '15 POISON GAS for ASSAD 18
News Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15) Aug '15 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Dalai Lama
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,108 • Total comments across all topics: 280,397,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC