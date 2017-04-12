17:55 Role of parents in preventing extremism and radicalization...

A two-day train-the-trainer course focused on the role of parents in the prevention of terrorism, organized by the OSCE Office in Tajikistan, concluded today in Dushanbe, reports the OSCE. The course was aimed at enhancing the capacity of 25 local civil society experts in the prevention of violent extremism and radicalization leading to terrorism by increasing their knowledge on how to build community resilience amongst the local population, establish relations of mutual confidence with government structures, and better engage parents in preventing violent extremism amongst youth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.