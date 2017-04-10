17:53 Tajikistan develops national road safety strategy

17:53 Tajikistan develops national ro...

Around 70 participants from the government, private sector, civil society organizations, academia, and development partners discussed a framework and priority actions of a Tajikistan national strategy on reducing road crash deaths and injuries during a workshop organized by the Asian Development Bank on April 25-26 in Dushanbe, the ADB said. The discussions focused on safer road infrastructure, vehicles, and road users, as well as post-crash care and road safety management.

