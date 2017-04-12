16:43 Tajik-Angolan ties reviewed in ...

16:43 Tajik-Angolan ties reviewed in Dushanbe

Wednesday Apr 12

Deputy Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Muzaffar Huseinzoda and Ambassador of Angola Joakim Augusto de Lemush on April 12 discussed cooperation between the two countries in Dushanbe, reports the press service of the Ministry. The talks focused on development of the Tajik-Angolan relations in the fields of trade and economy, science, education and culture.

Chicago, IL

