16:40 EU-UNICEF: Education is core to...

16:40 EU-UNICEF: Education is core to building resilient societies in Tajikistan

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 29 Read more: AkiPress

UNICEF and the European Union renewed their partnership to support the Ministry of Education and Sciences as well as other national stakeholders, to strengthen disaster risk reduction in education. The uniqueness of this initiative stems from the fact that it engages children and adolescent boys and girls as active participants in DRR management.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The mysterious life of America's most popular p... Jan '17 Faith Michigan 2
News "Total Control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News "Total control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Poseidon 2
News As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15) Dec '15 jinxi 1
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15) Sep '15 POISON GAS for ASSAD 18
News Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15) Aug '15 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,049 • Total comments across all topics: 280,716,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC