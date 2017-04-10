14:38 New EU-Project in Tajikistan to promote Social, Economic and...
The Delegation of the European Union to Tajikistan supports a new project "Human Rights Protection for Prisoners and Ex-prisoners in Tajikistan" within the framework of the program "European Instrument for Democracy and Human Rights Country Based Support Schemes for Tajikistan". The project will be implemented by the Institute for International Cooperation of the German Adult Education Association together with two local partners Bureau on Human Rights and Rule of Law and NGO Jahon.
