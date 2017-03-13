13:23 Rahmon's son Rustam Emomali ele...

13:23 Rahmon's son Rustam Emomali elected member of Dushanbe council

Read more: AkiPress

Rustam Emomali, President's son, mayor of Dushanbe, has been elected as member of the Dushanbe council replacing in this post ex-mayor Mahmadsaid Ubaidulloyev, who earlier refused from his deputy's seat, reports Avesta news agency.

Chicago, IL

