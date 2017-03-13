12:23 Tashkent - Dushanbe flights to resume on April 11
Uzbekistan Airways plans to start flights on the route Tashkent - Dushanbe - Tashkent since April 11, reports Interfax citing the representative of the national airline of Uzbekistan in Tajikistan Orif Ruzimurodov. The first flight on the route Dushanbe Tashkent was planned to be performed on February 10, however, it failed to be performed.
