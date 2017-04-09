12:13 Kyrgyzstan participates in Dushanbe forum on trans-border TB prevention among migrants
Delegations of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan on April 10 attended the regional forum on trans-border prevention of tuberculosis in Central Asian countries in Dushanbe, reported the organizers. The forum aims to reconsider preparation to signing interstate agreements and mechanisms for inter-regional coordination of prevention, diagnosis, treatment of tuberculosis and holding explanatory works among migrants of Central Asian region for improving health by improving access to quality TB services.
