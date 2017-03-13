11:34 Russia imposes restrictions for...

11:34 Russia imposes restrictions for Tajik flights to Russia

Sunday Read more: AkiPress

Russia's Ministry of Transport said it imposed restrictions for the flights of the Tajik airline Somon Air to Russia, reports the press service of the Ministry. The ban is imposed after refusal of the Tajik side to approve the agreement on flights by Russian Yamal air company from Zhukovsky airport to Dushanbe and Khujand, explained the Ministry.

