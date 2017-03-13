11:10 Tajik, Russian authorities to hold negotiations on air communication in Moscow

11:10 Tajik, Russian authorities to h...

Tajik, Russian authorities to hold negotiations on air communication in Moscow

Thursday Apr 6

Tajikistan has postponed the suspension of flights by two Russian air companies to Tajikistan after Russia's Transport Ministry invited Tajik aviation authorities to Moscow for negotiations, reports the RFE/RL . The Tajik Transport Ministry said on April 6 that the implementation of the decision to bar the flights was suspended because the sides agreed to hold talks to resolve the situation.

