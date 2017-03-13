11:10 Tajik, Russian authorities to hold negotiations on air communication in Moscow
Tajikistan has postponed the suspension of flights by two Russian air companies to Tajikistan after Russia's Transport Ministry invited Tajik aviation authorities to Moscow for negotiations, reports the RFE/RL . The Tajik Transport Ministry said on April 6 that the implementation of the decision to bar the flights was suspended because the sides agreed to hold talks to resolve the situation.
