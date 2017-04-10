11:07 Tajiks plan to host Immortal Regiment march on Victory Day
The national and city councils of war veterans of Tajikistan plan to march on May 9 to remember those who took part in the Second World War, the Asia-Plus news agency reports. The march will bring together everyone, who will hold photos of their relatives, friends and others who were fighting during the Great Patriotic War.
