11:05 Uzbekistan seeks to supply cars to Tajikistan
The national company Uzavtosanoat on production of cars has concluded agreements on supply of cars to Tajikistan, reports the press service of the Chamber of Commerce of the country. The documents were signed in the framework of the exhibition-fair of industrial goods of Uzbekistan, which is taking place in Dushanbe.
