10:21 Afghan border troops complete OSCE-supported search and rescue training course in Tajikistan
Eighteen Afghan border police officers completed a two-week training course on search and rescue on 26 April 2017. The course was organized by the OSCE Office in Tajikistan, the OSCE reports.
