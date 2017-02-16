U.S. Boosts Special Forces Training in Central Asia

An officer of the Tajik Border Guard provides security for his squad during an exercise run by U.S. Army officers. Over the last two years, Tajikistan has been the single largest beneficiary of training aid under Section 1004 of the National Defense Authorization Act, with a total of 886 troops trained in fiscal year 2015 and 340 planned to be trained in fiscal year 2016.

