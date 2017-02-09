Tajikistan: Former Mayor Questioned O...

Tajikistan: Former Mayor Questioned Over Corruption

US Ambassador to Tajikistan Elisabeth Millard meeting with new Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali on March 8. The net is tightening around the former mayor of Tajikistan's capital as investigators reportedly question him over suspicious movements in the city budget. Mahmadsaid Ubaidulloev had proven the ultimate loyalist, serving as mayor of Dushanbe for almost two decades before resigning, likely under pressure, on January 12. But with the president's son on the ascendancy, room at the top is getting tight for anybody who is not family.

Chicago, IL

