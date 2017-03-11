Tajik Opposition Leader Challenges Imprisonment Of Lawyer, Businessman

The head of an opposition party in Tajikistan has openly challenged the imprisonment of a human rights lawyer and an opposition businessman, a rare move in the tightly controlled Central Asian nation. Social Democratic Party leader Rahmatullo Zoirov urged the Supreme Court on Facebook on March 21 to review the cases of lawyer Buzurgmehr Yorov and businessman Zaid Saidov, calling the prosecution of the two men politically motivated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.