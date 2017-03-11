Tajik Opposition Leader Challenges Im...

Tajik Opposition Leader Challenges Imprisonment Of Lawyer, Businessman

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Weekday Magazine

The head of an opposition party in Tajikistan has openly challenged the imprisonment of a human rights lawyer and an opposition businessman, a rare move in the tightly controlled Central Asian nation. Social Democratic Party leader Rahmatullo Zoirov urged the Supreme Court on Facebook on March 21 to review the cases of lawyer Buzurgmehr Yorov and businessman Zaid Saidov, calling the prosecution of the two men politically motivated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The mysterious life of America's most popular p... Jan '17 Faith Michigan 2
News "Total Control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News "Total control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Poseidon 2
News As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15) Dec '15 jinxi 1
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15) Sep '15 POISON GAS for ASSAD 18
News Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15) Aug '15 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,213 • Total comments across all topics: 279,894,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC