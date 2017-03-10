Prosecutor Seeks Extension Of Jailed ...

Prosecutor Seeks Extension Of Jailed Tajik Human Rights Lawyer's Sentence

A state prosecutor has asked Tajikistan's Supreme Court to extend the prison term handed down to human rights lawyer Buzurgmehr Yorov. Yorov's wife, Zarina Nabieva, told RFE/RL on March 15 that the prosecutor asked the judge on March 14 to add two years to Yorov's 23-year prison term.

