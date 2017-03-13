Envoy talks about Noruz in Tajikistan

Envoy talks about Noruz in Tajikistan

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Tehran Times

While New Year's Day in Tajikistan has been celebrated on January 1 nearly for the past hundred years, similar to other countries which secured independence from the Soviet Union, still Noruz has a matchless status throughout the history of Tajikistan. So, this is natural that the Tajik people have preserved and cherished the festivity as a highly regarded national one although it was once branded as an "unfavorable reactionary phenomenon" by the rulers of the time during the Soviet era, Tajik Ambassador to Iran Nematullo Emomzoda tells the Tehran Times in an exclusive interview.

Chicago, IL

