EBRD appoints new head of its office in Tajikistan
Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28 By Leman Zeynalova - Trend: The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has appointed Ayten Rustamova as the bank's new head of office in Tajikistan, said the message on EBRD's website. Ayten Rustamova will be based in Dushanbe, where she replaces Richard Jones who has returned to EBRD London headquarters.
