18:10 Prices for agricultural products in Tajikistan sharply increase

Monday Mar 6

Prices for the agricultural products have risen on the Tajik market, however, authorities are claiming it is a seasonal phenomenon. The growth of prices is due to the temporary closure of the strategic highway Dushanbe-Chanak-Khujand for several days due to the recent avalanches in the country.

Chicago, IL

