17:09 Putin: Russia's military base in Tajikistan to ensure security of border with Afghanistan
Russia and Tajikistan have agreed to employ the capabilities of the Russian 201st military base in Tajikistan to ensure the security of the Tajik-Afghan border, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following his meeting with Tajik leader Emomali Rahmon, reports the TASS news agency. According to Putin, both Moscow and Dushanbe are concerned over the spread of terror groups, including the Islamic State , in Afghanistan, as well as the growth in drug trafficking and the rise in crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The mysterious life of America's most popular p...
|Jan '17
|Faith Michigan
|2
|"Total Control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|"Total control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Poseidon
|2
|As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|jinxi
|1
|Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12)
|Nov '15
|Ainu
|4
|President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|POISON GAS for ASSAD
|18
|Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC