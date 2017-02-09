17:09 Putin: Russia's military base i...

17:09 Putin: Russia's military base in Tajikistan to ensure security of border with Afghanistan

Russia and Tajikistan have agreed to employ the capabilities of the Russian 201st military base in Tajikistan to ensure the security of the Tajik-Afghan border, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following his meeting with Tajik leader Emomali Rahmon, reports the TASS news agency. According to Putin, both Moscow and Dushanbe are concerned over the spread of terror groups, including the Islamic State , in Afghanistan, as well as the growth in drug trafficking and the rise in crime.

