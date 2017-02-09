16:40 Ruling parties of Tajikistan and Russia sign cooperation agreement

The People's Democratic Party of Tajikistan and Russia's Yedinaya Rossiya have signed an agreement on cooperation in Dushanbe, reports Asia Plus news agency. The document was signed by deputy leader of the Tajik party Saidmurod Fattohzoda and deputy secretary of the General Council of the Yedinaya Rossiya, member of the committee of the State Duma on international affairs Sergey Jeleznyak.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.