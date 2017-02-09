16:40 Ruling parties of Tajikistan an...

16:40 Ruling parties of Tajikistan and Russia sign cooperation agreement

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: AkiPress

The People's Democratic Party of Tajikistan and Russia's Yedinaya Rossiya have signed an agreement on cooperation in Dushanbe, reports Asia Plus news agency. The document was signed by deputy leader of the Tajik party Saidmurod Fattohzoda and deputy secretary of the General Council of the Yedinaya Rossiya, member of the committee of the State Duma on international affairs Sergey Jeleznyak.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The mysterious life of America's most popular p... Jan '17 Faith Michigan 2
News "Total Control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News "Total control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Poseidon 2
News As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15) Dec '15 jinxi 1
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15) Sep '15 POISON GAS for ASSAD 18
News Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15) Aug '15 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,730 • Total comments across all topics: 279,418,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC