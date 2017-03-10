16:10 Fire breaks out at Parliament of Tajikistan in Dushanbe
A fire broke out in the building of the Tajik Parliament today in the morning, reports the press service of the Interior Ministry of Tajikistan. The fire fighters upon arrival at the scene extinguished fire in the office for reception of citizens, the Tajik media reported.
