15:33 Tashkent -Dushanbe flights sche...

15:33 Tashkent -Dushanbe flights scheduled for April 4

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 25 Read more: AkiPress

The air communication between Tashkent and Dushanbe will start on April 4, reports RIA Novosti with reference to the national airline of Uzbekistan. The flight from Tashkent to Dushanbe will be performed at 7:20 am on April 4. The flight will be operated twice a week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The mysterious life of America's most popular p... Jan '17 Faith Michigan 2
News "Total Control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News "Total control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Poseidon 2
News As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15) Dec '15 jinxi 1
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15) Sep '15 POISON GAS for ASSAD 18
News Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15) Aug '15 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,488 • Total comments across all topics: 279,955,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC