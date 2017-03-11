15:33 Tashkent -Dushanbe flights scheduled for April 4
The air communication between Tashkent and Dushanbe will start on April 4, reports RIA Novosti with reference to the national airline of Uzbekistan. The flight from Tashkent to Dushanbe will be performed at 7:20 am on April 4. The flight will be operated twice a week.
